Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
August 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount 700 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 101.607
Payment Date August 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0796988813
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.