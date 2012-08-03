(Updates with start of monsoon parliament) * Indian bond and FX markets will take their opening cues for the week from U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday, which will help cement expectations for monetary stimulus from the Fed. [ID:ID:nL2E8J2F1T] * Domestically, the industrial production data on Thursday will be key, though it won't be a major market mover unless the number is a big negative or positive surprise given its volatile nature. * The summer drought is also weighing on sentiment, sparking worries it could hit rural consumption and delay any potential fiscal measures from the government, such as a hike in diesel prices. * The monsoon parliament is due to start on Wednesday, a day after vice presidential elections. * Worries the RBI will delay cuts in interest rates could also weigh after the central bank kept rates on hold on July 31. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen trading in a 8.22-8.32 percent range for the week. * The rupee is expected to hold in a 55 to 56/dollar range, though global risk factors will be key. * Traders see the rupee strengthening towards 54.50 if hopes for QE3 from the Fed grow. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)