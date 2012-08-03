* India's NSE index expected to trade in a range of 5,050-5,350 points for the week, with U.S. jobs data due out later on Friday likely to provide the cue at the start of the week. * Broader sentiment likely to be weighed down by continued worries about the impact of the summer drought on Indian food prices and rural consumption. * Investors worry the drought could also delay any fiscal reform measures such as a hike in diesel prices. * India's monsoon parliament kicks off on Wednesday, a day after vice presidential elections. * Domestically, the industrial production data on Thursday could be important, though the report is seen unlikely to be a major market mover given its volatile nature. * Earnings season for the April-June quarter continues as well, with blue chips DLF, Bharti Airtel, and State Bank of India among the companies due to post their earnings. * Key earnings highlights: Monday: DLF, Steel authority of India Wednesday: Tata Power Power Finance, Oil India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel Thursday: Ranbaxy, IOC Friday: State bank of India, Sun Pharma (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)