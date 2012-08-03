* India's NSE index expected to trade in a range of
5,050-5,350 points for the week, with U.S. jobs data due out
later on Friday likely to provide the cue at the start of the
week.
* Broader sentiment likely to be weighed down by continued
worries about the impact of the summer drought on Indian food
prices and rural consumption.
* Investors worry the drought could also delay any fiscal reform
measures such as a hike in diesel prices.
* India's monsoon parliament kicks off on Wednesday, a day after
vice presidential elections.
* Domestically, the industrial production data on Thursday could
be important, though the report is seen unlikely to be a major
market mover given its volatile nature.
* Earnings season for the April-June quarter continues as well,
with blue chips DLF, Bharti Airtel, and State
Bank of India among the companies due to post their
earnings.
* Key earnings highlights:
Monday: DLF, Steel authority of India
Wednesday: Tata Power Power Finance, Oil
India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel
Thursday: Ranbaxy, IOC
Friday: State bank of India, Sun Pharma
