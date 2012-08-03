August 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Bank of Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 2, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 102.34

Payment Date August 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 3.025 billion Norwegian crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0739987781

