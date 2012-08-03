The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 50000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 43000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 43500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40500 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) NQ 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 87500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 37000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 34000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 20800 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10700 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 35300 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 10000 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10700 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 39500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 18500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 26000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 745 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 330 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) NQ 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 160 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 42000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 18100 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) NQ V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 970 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 1005 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 955 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 990 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1228 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1240 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) NQ VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 122000 2. Rapeseed Oil 85500 3. Sunflower Oil 70500 4. Kardi Oil 111000 5. Linseed Oil 86000 6. Sesame Oil 88000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 73700 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 56000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 63000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 71000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 56800 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 70600 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 82500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 75500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 75200 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 71500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 76000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 125000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 790 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 830 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 50500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 995 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified