Aug 03Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MV OCEAN FUTURE SEATRANS DAP 27/07 27/07 06/08 nil 54,093 nil n.a.
2) MV BABUZA VIKING GB 29/07 29/07 04/08 18,150 nil nil n.a.
3) MV SANTA CRUZ ESDI COAL 30/07 30/07 03/08 nil 50,494 nil n.a.
4) MV CIELO DI PISA PUYVAST GB 31/07 31/07 06/08 30,000 nil nil n.a.
5) MV ROHODOS BOTHRA COAL 31/07 31/07 03/08 nil 56,625 nil n.a.
6) MV FAIRCHEM SEATRANS SUL ACID 01/08 01/08 03/08 nil 8,977 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV LEHE JMB MOP nil 18,000 nil 31/07 ---
2) MT YUE YOU SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 02/08 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV AP SVETI GLORY FAITH COAL nil 52,577 nil 03/08
2) MT BOW FUGI ESSKAY PHOS ACID nil 18,566 nil 04/08
3) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 969 nil 04/08
nil nil HEXANE nil 500 nil 04/08
4) MT STOLT SAGA JMB MTH CHL nil 1,400 nil 05/08
5) MV DIAMOND EXPS AS SHIP GB 12,500 nil nil 08/08
6) MV MALASPINA JMB FELDSPAR 10,000 nil nil 04/08
7) MT TILOS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 5,500 nil 06/08
8) MT SOLT KIKYO JMB SUL ACID nil 4,590 nil 07/08
9) MT JAG PUSHPA ORISSA DIESEL nil 10,000 nil 07/08
10) MV GOLDEN TOP JMB ACETONE nil 980 nil 08/08
11) MV VEGA INTROCN DAP nil 49,500 nil 10/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL