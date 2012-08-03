Aug 03Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV OCEAN FUTURE SEATRANS DAP 27/07 27/07 06/08 nil 54,093 nil n.a. 2) MV BABUZA VIKING GB 29/07 29/07 04/08 18,150 nil nil n.a. 3) MV SANTA CRUZ ESDI COAL 30/07 30/07 03/08 nil 50,494 nil n.a. 4) MV CIELO DI PISA PUYVAST GB 31/07 31/07 06/08 30,000 nil nil n.a. 5) MV ROHODOS BOTHRA COAL 31/07 31/07 03/08 nil 56,625 nil n.a. 6) MV FAIRCHEM SEATRANS SUL ACID 01/08 01/08 03/08 nil 8,977 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV LEHE JMB MOP nil 18,000 nil 31/07 --- 2) MT YUE YOU SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 02/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV AP SVETI GLORY FAITH COAL nil 52,577 nil 03/08 2) MT BOW FUGI ESSKAY PHOS ACID nil 18,566 nil 04/08 3) MT GOLDEN DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 969 nil 04/08 nil nil HEXANE nil 500 nil 04/08 4) MT STOLT SAGA JMB MTH CHL nil 1,400 nil 05/08 5) MV DIAMOND EXPS AS SHIP GB 12,500 nil nil 08/08 6) MV MALASPINA JMB FELDSPAR 10,000 nil nil 04/08 7) MT TILOS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 5,500 nil 06/08 8) MT SOLT KIKYO JMB SUL ACID nil 4,590 nil 07/08 9) MT JAG PUSHPA ORISSA DIESEL nil 10,000 nil 07/08 10) MV GOLDEN TOP JMB ACETONE nil 980 nil 08/08 11) MV VEGA INTROCN DAP nil 49,500 nil 10/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL