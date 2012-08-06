* USD/INR likely to open lower with positive U.S. jobs data boosting risk sentiment with Asian shares and euro gains, says dealers. The pair last closed at 55.75/76. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.70-73. * Asian shares and the euro rose on Monday as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis lifted risk appetite, although caution remains until concrete steps are taken, which may be weeks away. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 1.5 percent up and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.9 percent higher. * The euro and Australian dollar hit multi-week highs against the yen on Monday, getting the new week off to a buoyant start after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week lifted risk sentiment. * Data last Friday showed U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in July, but an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent kept alive hopes of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)