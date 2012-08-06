* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1.6 percent. * Asian shares and the euro rose on Monday as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis lifted risk appetite, although caution remains until concrete steps are taken, which may be weeks away. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2.08 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index fell by 0.15 percent. * Broader sentiment likely to be weighed down by continued worries about the impact of the summer drought on Indian food prices and rural consumption. * Investors worry the drought could also delay any fiscal reform measures such as a hike in diesel prices * Major earnings on Monday: DLF, Steel Authority of India, Cadila Healthcare, and Wockhardt * Power ministers of all 28 states and the Federal government will meet on Monday to discuss ways to avoid a repeat of the last week's grid failures that left almost half of India without power. * A ministerial panel is likely to meet Monday evening and is expected to discuss a revised schedule for a 2G airwave auction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)