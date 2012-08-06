* USD/INR at near 1-week low in line with gains in risk assets after postive surprise from U.S. jobs data. Pair at 55.34/36 after opening at 55.48 vs 55.75/76 Friday local trade close. * Dealers says lower USD demand by state-run oil-marketing companies due to start of month likely to support rupee. * Market will also closely watch if the government announces any reform measures in a week when the monsoon session of parliament is set to begin. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)