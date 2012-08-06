* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 8.28 percent, matching the one-month peak hit last week, after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday sparks a rally for risk assets. * The benchmark BSE index gains 0.9 percent, while the rupee rallies to 55.23/24 from its 55.75/76 close on Friday. * The 10-year yield is seen trading in a 8.25-8.30 percent range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)