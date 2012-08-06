BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 8.28 percent, matching the one-month peak hit last week, after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday sparks a rally for risk assets. * The benchmark BSE index gains 0.9 percent, while the rupee rallies to 55.23/24 from its 55.75/76 close on Friday. * The 10-year yield is seen trading in a 8.25-8.30 percent range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I