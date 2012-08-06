Indian shares end lower after shedding early gains
June 6 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, reversing course from record highs hit in early session as markets paused ahead of the central bank's policy meeting.
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 1.28 percent. * Gains track a rally in Asian shares after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan is up 1.7 percent. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 2.08 billion rupees ($37.31 million) on Friday, bringing their net purchases to 35.9 billion rupees ($643.89 million) for the week. * Traders warn cautious mood will again prevail, given continued concerns about weak rainfalls during the monsoon season as well as uncertainty about policy reforms ahead of the start of the parliament session on Aug. 8. * Blue chips lead gainers: Reliance Industries shares gain 4.4 percent, while ICICI Bank gains 1.5 percent. ($1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
June 6 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, reversing course from record highs hit in early session as markets paused ahead of the central bank's policy meeting.
June 6 India's NSE index edged down on Tuesday after earlier surpassing the 9,700-point level for the first time, as markets took a breather from a record-hitting spree a day before the central bank's policy meeting.