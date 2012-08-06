* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 1.28 percent. * Gains track a rally in Asian shares after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan is up 1.7 percent. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 2.08 billion rupees ($37.31 million) on Friday, bringing their net purchases to 35.9 billion rupees ($643.89 million) for the week. * Traders warn cautious mood will again prevail, given continued concerns about weak rainfalls during the monsoon season as well as uncertainty about policy reforms ahead of the start of the parliament session on Aug. 8. * Blue chips lead gainers: Reliance Industries shares gain 4.4 percent, while ICICI Bank gains 1.5 percent. ($1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)