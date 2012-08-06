* USD/INR still down at 55.3550/3650 from its close of 55.75/76 on Friday, though rebounds from its lowest in nearly a week. * USD/INR bounces from session low of 55.23 supported by oil-related bids, though traders do not expect sustained buying given refiners' dollar needs wane at the start of each month. * A Hong Kong-based foreign bank was seen selling USD heavily in early session, dealers said, though source of flows uncertain. * USD/INR has fallen nearly 1 pct for the session and is on its way to clock its biggest daily loss in over a week. * Foreign bank dealer tips 55.20-55.55 band in session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)