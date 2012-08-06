* India's overnight indexed swaps rise with the benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 3 basis points to 7.07 percent, while the 1-year swap rises 1 bp to 7.74 percent following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. * Traders say the 5-year rate is likely to be capped around 7.10-7.12 levels, the highs reached after the central bank kept the repo rate on hold and dashed some of the future rate cut expectations with a hawkish statement on Tuesday. * Comfortable cash in system is limiting paying in the near-end, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)