* Foreign investors bought a net 35.87 billion rupees ($17.94 million) last week, according to regulatory data, their biggest purchases since the week ending July 6. * Foreign investors bought a net 102.73 billion rupees ($1.84 billion)in July, their biggest purchases since February. * Foreign inflows into the stocks so far in 2012 now stand at a net 522.66 billion rupees ($9.37 billion). (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters. om)