* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades flat at 8.26 percent as state-run banks continue to buy debt after yields touched a one-month high of 8.28 percent early in the session. * State-run banks are helping support debt prices at around 8.25 to 8.28 percent levels, according to traders. * Traders expect yields to trade at 8.25-8.30 percent range for the day, ahead of the debt auction details due to be announced after market hours. * The purchases come despite the RBI's cut in the statutory liquidity ratio last week, which cuts the amount of securities, including government debt, banks must hold. * Traders said banks already held holdings well above the new threshold of 23 percent, muting the impact of the measure. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)