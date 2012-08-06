* J.P.Morgan says the dividend payout ratio for the BSE 100 stocks has remained stable over the last decade at around 20 percent, calling it "not satisfying" from a minority shareholder perspective. * Investment bank says capital-intensive growth, funding constraints and increased competition is leading to a more cautious stance from Indian companies on dividends. * J.P.Morgan says the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and health care sectors have seen stable or reduced dividend payouts, whereas IT services has doubled, though only to the broad market average. * Says cash-rich, state-owned companies likely to continue their "high" payout policy of around 20-30 percent given the government's fiscal constraints. * Companies with stable to rising dividends have consistently outperformed the benchmark over the last decade, J.P.Morgan says, including Oil & Natural Gas Corp, Bharat Heavy Electricals, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Hero MotoCorp. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)