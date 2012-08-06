* Indian stocks are exhibiting early signs of a bull market, Morgan Stanley argues in a note dated on Friday, though they are not quite there yet. * The U.S. investment bank believes three conditions will be critical: a bullish steepening of the Indian yield curve, expanding profit margins and attractive valuations. * Of these, Morgan Stanley says the spread between the 10-year bond yield and the 91-day treasury-bill is already reversing its steep inversion, while it sees stock valuations as "attractive." * Profit growth is also in "a period of mild recovery," Morgan Stanley adds, though it does not believe "a full-blown margin expansion cycle is on hand." * "We believe that the market is preparing itself for the next big bull market, though we are not quite there yet," Morgan Stanley wrote. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)