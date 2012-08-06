* India's cash rate remains steady at 8.00/05 percent, in line with Friday's close, at the start of the second week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks borrowed 217.15 billion rupees from the RBI's repo windown on Monday, still reflecting easy cash conditions. . * Dealers are awaiting the amount of RBI's annual dividend payout to the government, to be decided at its annual board meeting on Thursday. Traders estimate RBI will pay between 250-300 billion rupees to the government. * ICICI Bank expects liquidity to remain comfortable until September, with RBI to resume OMOs only in the Oct-Dec quarter. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 122.23 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 422.20 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)