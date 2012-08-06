BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
* India's cash rate remains steady at 8.00/05 percent, in line with Friday's close, at the start of the second week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks borrowed 217.15 billion rupees from the RBI's repo windown on Monday, still reflecting easy cash conditions. . * Dealers are awaiting the amount of RBI's annual dividend payout to the government, to be decided at its annual board meeting on Thursday. Traders estimate RBI will pay between 250-300 billion rupees to the government. * ICICI Bank expects liquidity to remain comfortable until September, with RBI to resume OMOs only in the Oct-Dec quarter. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 122.23 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 422.20 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I