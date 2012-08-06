* USD/INR recovers after hitting its lowest in almost a week, last trading at 55.58/59 vs its close of 55.75/76 after earlier hitting a session low of 55.23. * Dealers say oil importer bids are driving most of the recovery in the pair. * "Nowadays they don't wait till month-end to buy dollars. They spread their demand all through the month. They are looking for levels," says senior dealer with private bank. * Indian stock indexes gain more than 1 percent, capping further gains in USD/INR. * The euro hits a one-month high against the dollar as traders unwind bearish bets after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)