* Reliance Industries surges 5.9 percent after the Economic Times newspaper reports the energy conglomerate has agreed to share its KG-D6 accounts with the government. * The agreement fulfills a key provision that contributed to a stand-off over government approvals Reliance needs to further develop the block, traders say. * Shares also bolstered, hitting earlier their highest since mid-March, as ET also reports Reliance's management committee is due to consider the commercial viability of three gas finds at the KG-D6 blocks, leading to some hopes for a favourable outcome. link.reuters.com/teb89s (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)