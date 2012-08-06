* Bank of America Merrill Lynch sticks to its USD/INR
forecast of 57 for the end of September, saying the continued
global risk uncertainty makes it too premature to say the worst
is over for the local currency.
* Despite positive signals such as a fall in 3-month implied
option volatility to three-month lows and eased stress in
short-end FX forwards, the rupee remains particularly vulnerable
to global risk flows, the investment bank says.
* Other indicators show how fragile confidence remains,
especially given the continued policy uncertainty over fiscal
and investment reforms, BoA-Merrill adds.
* Foreign investors are hedging their equity exposure, having
bought a net 121.80 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) in July Nifty
index options and a net 7.90 billion rupees in August contracts
so far, according to the analysts.
* The "dilemma index" between the current account deficit and
the wholesale price index further shows "macro imbalances have
yet to turn convincingly," while illustrating the RBI's tough
trade-off on FX depreciation, it says.
($1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)