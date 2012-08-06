* Bank of America Merrill Lynch sticks to its USD/INR forecast of 57 for the end of September, saying the continued global risk uncertainty makes it too premature to say the worst is over for the local currency. * Despite positive signals such as a fall in 3-month implied option volatility to three-month lows and eased stress in short-end FX forwards, the rupee remains particularly vulnerable to global risk flows, the investment bank says. * Other indicators show how fragile confidence remains, especially given the continued policy uncertainty over fiscal and investment reforms, BoA-Merrill adds. * Foreign investors are hedging their equity exposure, having bought a net 121.80 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) in July Nifty index options and a net 7.90 billion rupees in August contracts so far, according to the analysts. * The "dilemma index" between the current account deficit and the wholesale price index further shows "macro imbalances have yet to turn convincingly," while illustrating the RBI's tough trade-off on FX depreciation, it says. ($1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)