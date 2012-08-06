* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fall 5 basis points to 8.21 percent after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says high interest rates are burdening borrowers, and says the government will shortly unveil measures on fiscal consolidation. * "We are conscious that current interest rates are high. High interest rates inhibit the investor and are a burden on every class of borrowers," he told reporters. * "Sometimes it is necessary to take carefully calibrated risks in order to stimulate investment and to ease the burden on consumers. We will take appropriate steps in this regard." (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)