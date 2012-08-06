BRIEF-Kaisa Group updates on notes and bonds-related payment
* Refers to announcements of company in relation to offshore debts restructuring
August 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower DBS Bank
Issue Amount S$1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 14, 2023
Coupon 3.1 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date August 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank
Ratings AA- (S&P), AA-(Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Refers to announcements of company in relation to offshore debts restructuring
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has been named the Best Rating Agency for Islamic Finance by The Asset, a leading financial magazine in the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1999, the Hong Kong-based publication is widely followed by market participants in Asia. The Asset's awards are adjudicated by its Board of Editors and Benchmark Research team, which also incorporate feedback from investors and issuers in the selec