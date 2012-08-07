* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.4 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained hope that Europe will take further action to tackle its debt crisis and the United States and China will adopt stimulus measures to * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 5.55 billion rupees on Monday, when the BSE index rose by 1.25 percent. * New Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram promised on Monday to shortly unveil a path of fiscal consolidation, and said the government would announce measures to clarify tax laws and tackle investments into mutual funds. * Analysts however have warned a lack of meaningful measures could derail Indian stocks, especially as a drought threatens to hit rural consumption, while the Reserve Bank of India has kept interest rates on hold because of inflationary pressures. * Elected members of the Indian parliament and state legislative assemblies will vote to elect country's next Vice President. Current incumbent Hamid Ansari is the front runner as the candidate of the ruling United Progressive Alliance. Results would be declared the same evening. * Major earnings on Tuesday: Balrampur Chini, Tata Chemicals, Punj Llyod, and Sobha Developers . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)