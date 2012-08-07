* Standard Chartered's Indian depositary receipts drop 7.4 percent after New York's state regulator threatened to strip the lender of its state banking license, saying it had hid $250 billion in Iran-related transactions. * StanChart's IDR fell as much as 15.3 percent at one point, hitting its lowest since June 2011. * The lender's Indian securities have seen very low trading volume since their listing on June 2010. * Standard Chartered Plc shares declined 6.2 percent on Monday, the biggest intraday drop in almost two years. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)