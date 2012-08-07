BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.59 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.59 percent. * Banks extend gains after Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram promises measures to tackle investments into mutual funds, as well as action on fiscal consolidation and other measures to clarify tax laws. * ICICI Bank rises 1.5 percent, while Axis bank rallies 2.5 percent. * Tech shares gain after U.S rival Cognizant Technology Solutions raised its adjusted full-year profit forecast after reporting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit. * Tata Consultancy Services gains 0.9 percent while Infosys adds 1.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks