* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate falls 1 bp to 7.02 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps at 7.69 percent * Traders cite hopes the RBI will be under pressure to cut interest rate at its next policy review in September after finance minister P. Chidambaram says interest rates remain high. * "Traders are hopeful that FM will be able to influence the RBI to cut rates, which is what is prompting receiving, but market wants to see some action and doesn't want to take comments at face value," says a senior dealer with a private bank. * However, trading seen range-bound in swaps market ahead of the factory output data on Thursday. * RBI is due to decide on its dividend payout to the government on Thursday, with expectations that 250-300 billion rupees will be released. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)