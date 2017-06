* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 4 bps to 8.18 percent, bringing its fall since Friday's close to 8 bps. * Bond prices are gaining on hopes the central bank will cut rates at its next policy review in September after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said interest rates remain high and added the government will take steps on fiscal consolidation. * "People are expecting that Chidambaram will influence RBI to do whatever he wants, possibly rate cuts, OMOs... Market is now starting to discount a rate cut in the September policy," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)