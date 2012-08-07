(Adds Citi upgrade)
* Citigroup becomes the latest foreign bank to upgrade Jet
Airways to "buy", cementing expectations for a
turnaround in the carrier.
* Citi upgrades Jet Airways India to "buy" from "sell", and
raises its target price to 545 rupees from 172 rupees, in a note
dated Tuesday.
* Bank cites aligning demand-supply conditions, "stable" macro
factors, rising revenue market share, and pricing discipline in
the industry.
* Also on Tuesday, CLSA upgraded Jet Airways to "buy" from
"sell", and raised its target price to 500 rupees from 290
rupees, citing the airline's "strong" passenger yield
environment, focus on route rationalisation on its international
routes and "tight" cost control.
* The upgrades come after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch raised
Jet Airways to "buy" from underperform" on Monday.
* Jet Airways posted a surprise quarterly profit on Friday,
raising hope the worst is over for Indian carriers.
* Jet shares gains 1.7 percent to 384.05 rupees.
