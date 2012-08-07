(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

By Wei Gu

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Youku’s YOKU.N quarterly results underscore the need for further consolidation in China’s online video market. True, revenues almost doubled, as TV viewers continue to migrate to the internet. But profits are still elusive. The company’s losses more than doubled, to $9.4 million. Even after Youku buys smaller rival Tudou TUDO.O, too many players will be chasing too little good content. In the long run, deep-pocketed diversified players are likely to win out.

The game of burning cash to win eyeballs can’t last forever, especially as content costs are rising faster than revenues: up from 25 to 37 percent of revenues in a year. The reason is simple -- too many competitors, and not enough differentiation. Fragmentation would be cut after the planned merger of Youku with the market’s number two, Tudou (“potato” in Chinese). But the pair’s market share is falling, from a combined 36 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 to 32 percent in the first quarter of 2012, according to EnfoDesk.

The biggest threat to Youku and Tudou comes from diversified internet companies. Tencent (0700.HK), whose market capitalisation is bigger than that of Facebook (FB.O), is investing aggressively in online video to keep its users longer on its platforms. Search company Baidu (BIDU.O) is also building up in online video to solidify its leadership in the search for entertainment content. To fight against the enlarged Youku, Tencent and Baidu have formed alliance with Sohu (SOHU.O), now in third place in online video.

Investors appear to have cooled their initial enthusiasm about the merger. Youku and Tudou’s combined market capitalisation swelled by $1.5 billion after the deal was unveiled in March. That initial gain has now turned into a loss of $446 million, or 14 percent, or their combined, pre-deal market cap. Still, that’s better than rivals Sohu and Sina (SINA.O), down a fifth and a third respectively in the same period.

Although the deal looks sensible, the market is still too competitive for anyone to start seeing green anytime soon. The enlarged Youku (“excellent and cool” in Chinese) is still a small potato, which could one day be swallowed by a giant.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Youku, China’s top Internet video company by market share, said on Aug. 6 its revenue for the quarter ending June 2012 rose by 96 percent to $61.0 million year on year. The net loss widened to $9.9 million from $4.4 million in the same period in 2011.

- The merger with Tudou, China’s No.2 video company by market share, is on track to close in the third quarter, said Victor Koo, chief executive of Youku.

- The companies announced their all-stock merger plan on March 12. Youku’s share price has fallen about 30 percent since then, while Tudou’s has risen about 80 percent.

