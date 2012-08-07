(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are her own)
By Wei Gu
HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Youku’s YOKU.N
quarterly results underscore the need for further consolidation
in China’s online video market. True, revenues almost doubled,
as TV viewers continue to migrate to the internet. But profits
are still elusive. The company’s losses more than doubled, to
$9.4 million. Even after Youku buys smaller rival Tudou
TUDO.O, too many players will be chasing too little good
content. In the long run, deep-pocketed diversified players are
likely to win out.
The game of burning cash to win eyeballs can’t last forever,
especially as content costs are rising faster than revenues: up
from 25 to 37 percent of revenues in a year. The reason is
simple -- too many competitors, and not enough differentiation.
Fragmentation would be cut after the planned merger of Youku
with the market’s number two, Tudou (“potato” in Chinese). But
the pair’s market share is falling, from a combined 36 percent
in the fourth quarter of 2011 to 32 percent in the first quarter
of 2012, according to EnfoDesk.
The biggest threat to Youku and Tudou comes from diversified
internet companies. Tencent (0700.HK), whose market
capitalisation is bigger than that of Facebook (FB.O), is
investing aggressively in online video to keep its users longer
on its platforms. Search company Baidu (BIDU.O) is also building
up in online video to solidify its leadership in the search for
entertainment content. To fight against the enlarged Youku,
Tencent and Baidu have formed alliance with Sohu (SOHU.O), now
in third place in online video.
Investors appear to have cooled their initial enthusiasm
about the merger. Youku and Tudou’s combined market
capitalisation swelled by $1.5 billion after the deal was
unveiled in March. That initial gain has now turned into a loss
of $446 million, or 14 percent, or their combined, pre-deal
market cap. Still, that’s better than rivals Sohu and Sina
(SINA.O), down a fifth and a third respectively in the same
period.
Although the deal looks sensible, the market is still too
competitive for anyone to start seeing green anytime soon. The
enlarged Youku (“excellent and cool” in Chinese) is still a
small potato, which could one day be swallowed by a giant.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Youku, China’s top Internet video company by market share,
said on Aug. 6 its revenue for the quarter ending June 2012 rose
by 96 percent to $61.0 million year on year. The net loss
widened to $9.9 million from $4.4 million in the same period in
2011.
- The merger with Tudou, China’s No.2 video company by
market share, is on track to close in the third quarter, said
Victor Koo, chief executive of Youku.
- The companies announced their all-stock merger plan on
March 12. Youku’s share price has fallen about 30 percent since
then, while Tudou’s has risen about 80 percent.
- Press release [ID:nPnCN52344]
(Editing by Edward Hadas and Katrina Hamlin)
((wei.gu@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS YOUKU MERGER
