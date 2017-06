* India's cash rate remains steady at 8.00/05 percent, in line with Monday's close as cash in the banking system remains comfortable during reporting week. * Banks borrowed 241.4 billion rupees ($4.35 billion) from the RBI repo window, reflecting easy cash conditions.. * Liquidity expected to remain comfortable on the back of government spending as well as ahead of Thursday's announcement of the amount of RBI's annual dividend payout to the government. * RBI seen paying between 250-300 billion rupees. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 129.67 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 461.15 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent. ($1 = 55.4600 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)