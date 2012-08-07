* India's benchmark BSE index extends gains to 1.1 percent, after earlier hitting its highest since July 10, while the 50-share NSE index adds 1.1 percent. * Software services exporters gain after U.S rival Cognizant Technology Solutions raised its adjusted full-year profit forecast. * Tata Consultancy Services gains 2.4 percent, while Infosys adds 2.2 percent. * Interest-rate sensitive stocks gain after new Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said high interest rates were burdening consumers, sparking hopes the government will exert pressure on the RBI to ease monetary policy. * Tata Motors rises 3.8 percent, while Bajaj Auto rises 3.2 percent. * State Bank of India gains 2.2 percent, while ICICI Bank adds 2.1 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)