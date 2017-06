* USD/INR falls further, now at 55.1450/1675 from previous close of 55.52/53 after hitting a session low of 55.12, the lowest since July 20. * Falls track a rally in the euro on growing hopes the ECB will act soon to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. * Hopes also grow, albeit cautiously, that India will undertake fiscal reforms after newly-appointed Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says on Monday action is forthcoming. * Large corporate dollar sales by telecom, engineering companies also help rupee gains. * India's BSE index gains 1 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)