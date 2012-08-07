The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 42700 ICS-201(B22mm) 43200 ICS-102(B22mm) 30000 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 36200 ICS-105(26mm) 35000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35500 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 37500 ICS-105(28mm) 37700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37700 ICS-105(29mm) 38500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38400 ICS-105(30mm) 39700 ICS-105(31mm) 40800 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 54000