* USD/INR is seen continuing its loosing streak for a fourth
straight session as risk assets gained on hopes of resolution of
the euro zone fiscal crisis, says dealers. The pair last closed
at 55.0650/0750.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.22-26.
* Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Wednesday,
supported by expectations that policymakers will soon decisively
address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth.
* MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.62 percent
up and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.52 percent
higher.
* The euro traded little changed against the dollar on Tuesday,
taking a breather after a two-day rally sparked by expectations
of further action by the European Central Bank to lower
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
