* USD/INR is seen continuing its loosing streak for a fourth straight session as risk assets gained on hopes of resolution of the euro zone fiscal crisis, says dealers. The pair last closed at 55.0650/0750. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.22-26. * Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Wednesday, supported by expectations that policymakers will soon decisively address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.62 percent up and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.52 percent higher. * The euro traded little changed against the dollar on Tuesday, taking a breather after a two-day rally sparked by expectations of further action by the European Central Bank to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)