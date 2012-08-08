* The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.6 percent. * Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Wednesday, supported by expectations that policymakers will soon decisively address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 8.16 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose by 1.1 percent. * Chidambaram's promise for fiscal reforms is seen helping sentiment, easing some of the growing worries the government would delay action, despite facing slowing economic growth and a worsening global risk environment. * Analysts however expect some consolidation now with support for Nifty at 5,150 level, due to running fiscal deficit worries and scanty monsoon rains. * The Indian parliament begins its month-long monsoon session. * Major earnings on Wednesday: Bharti Airtel, GVK Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Finance Corp, Tata Power , and United Breweries Holdings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)