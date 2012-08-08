* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drops 2
basis point to 8.13 percent as hopes the government will
introduce some reforms grow as the monsoon session of Parliament
begins on Wednesday.
* Traders say hopes for reforms and monetary easing have risen
after the newly appointed finance minister P. Chidambaram on
Monday said high interest rates were burdening borrowers and
that the government would pursue fiscal consolidation.
* Traders expect a 8.10 to 8.15 percent band for the 10-year
bond during the day.
* Investors will next focus on June industrial output data,
despite its volatile nature, with analysts polled by Reuters
expecting a 1 percent pickup from a year ago as policy in action
and a drop in export orders weigh.
