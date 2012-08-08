* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drops 2 basis point to 8.13 percent as hopes the government will introduce some reforms grow as the monsoon session of Parliament begins on Wednesday. * Traders say hopes for reforms and monetary easing have risen after the newly appointed finance minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said high interest rates were burdening borrowers and that the government would pursue fiscal consolidation. * Traders expect a 8.10 to 8.15 percent band for the 10-year bond during the day. * Investors will next focus on June industrial output data, despite its volatile nature, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a 1 percent pickup from a year ago as policy in action and a drop in export orders weigh. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)