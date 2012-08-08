* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.36 percent. * Asian shares extended gains for a third straight session to reach a three-month high on Wednesday, as investors continue to bet that policymakers will soon decisively address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 8.16 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose by 1.1 percent. * Dealers however say that considering sharp run-up over the last two sessions, some correction could set in at higher levels later during the day. * Metal shares were leading the gains: Hindalco rose 2.6 percent, Jindal Steel and Power rose 2.34 percent while Tata Iron and Steel gained 1.9 percent * Bharti Airtel shares fell 3.66 percent after the company posted a 37 percent fall in April-June net profit. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)