* IDFC says at first impression Bharti Airtel's headline numbers are weak with domestic volume growth of just 3.9 percent while pricing fell 2.6 percent, sequentially. * The brokerage adds margins in domestic business as well as African business are weak. * IDFC expects some pressure on the stock in the short term on back of Q1 results. * Bharti reported a 37 percent fall in April-June net profit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)