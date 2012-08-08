* RBI is expected to sell the 91-day treasury bills at 8.23 percent, largely in line with 8.2275 at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 primary dealers and banks. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.25 percent and the lowest was 8.19 percent. * RBI is expected to sell the 364-day T-bills at 8.09 percent versus the auction cut-off at 7.9782 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 364-day T-bills comes in at 8.2 percent and the lowest at 7.98 percent. * RBI will auction 90 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of the 364-day bills. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.co )