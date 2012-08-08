* USD/INR is now higher at 55.1525/17 after falling to 55 in initial trades. The pair last closed at 55.0650/0750. * Dealers say oil-related demand main driver of current upmove, also some short-covering seen after three successive sessions of losses for pair. * State-run banks have also been USD buyers in early session. * The euro held steady against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by persistent hopes for further action by the European Central Bank to lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)