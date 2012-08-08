BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
* Veritas Investment Research has recommended a 'sell' on all stocks in the Indiabulls Group in a report dated Aug. 1, and circulated widely within the India financial community on Wednesday. * Indiabulls Real Estate fell as much as 17.3 percent before recovering to be down 1.8 percent. Indiabulls Financial Services was down 2.2 percent, Indiabulls Power Ltd lost 4.4 percent, while Indiabulls Securities fell 3.3 percent. * When contacted by Reuters a group official said he was reading the report and the group would respond. * Veritas, an independent Canadian firm, has issued highly critical reports on a handful of Indian companies including Reliance Communications and DLF. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks