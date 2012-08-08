* India's benchmark BSE index up 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.33 percent. Indices have added 2.35 percent in the last two trading sessions. * Traders say finance minister P. Chidambaram's promise of fiscal reforms is helping sentiment, easing some of the growing worries the government would delay action, despite facing slowing economic growth and a worsening global risk environment. * Leading the gains: Reliance Industries rises 1.7 percent, while Infosys adds 1.4 percent. * Tata Motors up 2.5 percent ahead of earnings on Thursday, after adding 8.1 percent in the last two trading sessions. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)