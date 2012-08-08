* India's cash rate continues to trade flat as banking system cash remains comfortable, at 8.00/8.05 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent last close. * Banks borrowings rise to 475.70 billion rupees from the RBI repo window, the highest in six sessions. * Liquidity expected to remain comfortable in August with RBI unlikely to conduct OMOs. RBI dividend to government, to be announced on Thursday, to further boost liquidity. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 129.52 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.03 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 281.89 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)