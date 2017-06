* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade down 2 basis points on the day at 8.13 percent as investors turn hopeful for some financial reforms as the monsoon session of Parliament begins on Wednesday. * Traders say market is also expecting the industrial output data on Thursday to be low, further aiding sentiment for debt. * Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting a 1 percent pickup from a year ago as policy in action and a drop in export orders weigh. * Hopes of reforms and monetary easing have risen after the newly appointed finance minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said high interest rates were burdening borrowers and that the government would pursue fiscal consolidation. * Traders expect an 8.10 to 8.15 percent band for the 10-year bond during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)