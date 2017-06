* USD/INR slips back to 55.0225/03 after rising to 55.27 versus 55.0650/0750 last close. * Dealers say large flows seen in market which is pushing pair lower. * And technicals suggest appreciation scope for rupee in near term. * Pair has immediate support at 54.97, its low for July 18 and subsequently the July 17 low of 54.81. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)