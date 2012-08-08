(Adds response from Indiabulls Financial, updates share moves) * Veritas Investment Research has recommended a 'sell' on all stocks in the Indiabulls Group in a report dated Aug. 1, and circulated widely within the India financial community on Wednesday. * Indiabulls Real Estate fell as much as 17.3 percent before recovering to be down 4 percent. Indiabulls Financial Services was down 2.9 percent, Indiabulls Power Ltd lost 8.5 percent, while Indiabulls Securities fell 3.9 percent. * Indiabulls Financial Services said in an email that points made in the Veritas report are factually incorrect, and said it "will initiate appropriate criminal proceedings on the authors of the research report for publishing false and factually incorrect data." * Veritas, an independent Canadian firm, has issued highly critical reports on a handful of Indian companies including Reliance Communications and DLF. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)