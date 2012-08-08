* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate up 4 basis points at 7.04
percent while the one-year rate also up 4 bps at 7.72 percent
tracking higher global crude oil prices and a rise in U.S.
rates.
* "OIS rates following global factors, oil and U.S. treasuries
are all much higher," a senior dealer with a primary dealership
said.
* Brent crude steadied above $111 per barrel on
Wednesday, just below 12-week highs but supported by worries
over falling North Sea output and hopes for more economic
stimulus measures on both sides of the Atlantic.
* Traders said OIS rates had run ahead of themselves in
factoring in reforms and rate cuts, thus, there was lesser
reaction to hopes for reforms on the back of the finance
minister's comments, like in bonds.
* Focus would now be on the factory output data on Thursday
which will be key for near-term direction, traders said.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)