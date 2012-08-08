August 07(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ANZ

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date August 14, 2015

Coupon 2.9 pct

Issue price 101.225

Payment Date August 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0816460405

Data supplied by International Insider.