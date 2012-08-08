BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group says files for bankruptcy
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sparebanken Vest
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 15, 2013
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30bp
Payment Date August 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge No
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS01816678295
